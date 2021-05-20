This live virtual program presented by the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum discusses how United States presidents travelled before Air Force One. Reserve your spot by May 17. 6 p.m. $10. mckinleymuseum.org
Moving the President
to
McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
