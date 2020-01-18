Mozart and Mahler

to Google Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents one of Mozart's most well-known works, “The Marriage of Figaro Overture,” along with two declarations of love from the romantic era: the prelude from Wagner's “Tristan and Isolde” and Mahler's Symphony no. 5. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mozart and Mahler - 2020-01-18 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser