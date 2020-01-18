Mozart and Mahler

The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents one of Mozart's most well-known works, “The Marriage of Figaro Overture,” along with two declarations of love from the romantic era: the prelude from Wagner's “Tristan and Isolde” and Mahler's Symphony no. 5. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org