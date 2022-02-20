Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!”

to

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Mr. Jeff is a former Pre-K teacher at Shaw JCC of Akron, and earned his Child Development Associate Credential. Mr. Jeff had the privilege of teaching a classroom of sixteen 4- and 5-year-olds on a daily basis for three years. Reading, theatrics and music are Mr. Jeff’s three main passions, and he brings those elements into the forefront of his classes and performances. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $8-$14. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!” - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!” - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!” - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!” - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 17, 2022

Friday

February 18, 2022

Saturday

February 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required