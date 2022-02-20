Mr. Jeff's “Fun Children’s Music From A Preschool Teacher!”

Mr. Jeff is a former Pre-K teacher at Shaw JCC of Akron, and earned his Child Development Associate Credential. Mr. Jeff had the privilege of teaching a classroom of sixteen 4- and 5-year-olds on a daily basis for three years. Reading, theatrics and music are Mr. Jeff’s three main passions, and he brings those elements into the forefront of his classes and performances. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $8-$14. akroncivic.com