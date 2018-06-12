Music by the Lake

Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio

Enjoy free lake swimming from 3-6:45 p.m. and a one-hour concert by the Metro Parks Ensemble near Sherman Shelter at 6:30 p.m. Concert is canceled if it rains. Call 330-865-8060 if wet weather is in the forecast. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 3-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities
