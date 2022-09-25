Music from Stage to Screen performed by A Chorus for a Cause

Please join us when A Chorus for a Cause presents music from Stage to Screen. We’ll give a big “Hooray for Hollywood” with “A Musical” that includes the “Songs of the Disney Villains”. “It’s All Right” if you’re a little late because we’ll leave “The Light in the Piazza” on to guide you. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the Friends of Stark Pound, so you’ll definitely hear a few animal songs too. “When You Believe” in a supporting a cause as we do, we’re all winners and everyone knows that “The Winner Takes All”.

Concerts are:

Sun Sept 18th at 6:30 pm

Faith United Methodist Church

300 9th St NW

N. Canton, OH 44720

Sun Sept 25th at 6:30 pm

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Drive, NW

Canton 44718

This concert is FREE to the public, but a goodwill donation will be gladly accepted to help support The Friends of Stark Pound, and to also assist us in continuing our efforts to help others in our community thru song.

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.