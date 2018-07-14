Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival

Presented in partnership with Folknet, Music in the Valley is an opportunity to enjoy local musicians playing their banjos, guitars, and fiddles. Guests are welcome to stop and listen to the musicians as they tour the grounds, and can enjoy tasting wines from select Ohio based wineries.

This year’s event is expanding with later hours, a larger tented area, more food vendors, wineries and wine education seminars sponsored by the Wine Buzz Magazine. A wine and cheese pairing seminar will be at 2:00pm daily, and Sensory Tasting 101 at 4:00pm daily (tasting charges apply). In addition to the casual performances throughout the day, stage performances will be presented each afternoon with support from Voices in the Valley/The G.A.R. Hall.

All regular museum exhibits and demonstrations are open to the public during the festival (10am- 5pm daily), along with a variety of festival specific activities for all ages.

$10 adults (ages 13+); $5 youth (ages 3-12 yrs); members free

Wine tastings are $10 for a glass and 5 tickets (good for one tasting each). The tasting area will open at 11:00am.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.