Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival

Presented in partnership with Folknet, Music in the Valley is a musical tradition in the Cuyahoga Valley. On July 13 & 14 10am – 5pm, enjoy local musicians jamming out on their banjos, guitars, and fiddles as you tour the living history museum! In addition to the casual performances throughout the day, stage performances by some of the region’s top artists will be presented each afternoon with support from Voices in the Valley/The G.A.R. Hall.

Adding to the fun, we welcome a variety of Ohio wineries, that are sure to offer something for every palate. Local food trucks and vendors will be serving up your favorite bites and don’t miss the wine education seminars sponsored by the Wine Buzz Magazine. A wine and cheese pairing seminar will be at 1:00pm daily, and sensory tasting 101 at 3:00pm daily (tasting charges apply). The tasting area will open at 11:00am.

Admission:

• Adult Wine Tasting and Museum – $20 (additional wine tasting ticket are available for purchase)

• Adult (ages 13+) Museum Only – $10

• Youth (ages 3-12) Museum Only – $5

• WRHS Members – Free

All regular museum exhibits and demonstrations are open to the public during the festival 10am- 5pm daily, along with a variety of festival specific activities for all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

