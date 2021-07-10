The Music in the Valley – Folk & Wine Festival 2021

10am-5pm daily

Presented in partnership with Folknet, Music in the Valley is a musical tradition in the Cuyahoga Valley spanning over 4 decades. Enjoy local musicians casually playing throughout the living history museum. In addition to the casual performances, stage performances by some of the region’s top artists will be presented each afternoon. Enjoy the music with wines from the region’s best wineries along with an eclectic selection of food vendors.

If you are interested in becoming a Vendor for this event please contact us at ahalmes@wrhs.org or call 330-666-3711 x 1736

Admission:

• Adult (13yrs+) – $12

• Youth (3-12yrs) – $6

• Winery tasting tickets are sold separately