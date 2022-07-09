Sample some of the best of Ohio wine & mead, while witnessing the historic grounds of Hale Farm & Village come alive with the sound of music, presented in partnership with FolkNet! In addition to the outdoor concert and wine festival, guests are able to explore the historic sites, artisan demonstrations, and gardens that make Hale Farm & Village so special. Immersive experiences and demonstrations will bring to life the musical history of the Hale family, as well as the history of wine & cheese in the Cuyahoga Valley!
Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities
