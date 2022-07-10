Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival

to

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Sample some of the best of Ohio wine & mead, while witnessing the historic grounds of Hale Farm & Village come alive with the sound of music, presented in partnership with FolkNet! In addition to the outdoor concert and wine festival, guests are able to explore the historic sites, artisan demonstrations, and gardens that make Hale Farm & Village so special. Immersive experiences and demonstrations will bring to life the musical history of the Hale family, as well as the history of wine & cheese in the Cuyahoga Valley!

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
330-666-3711
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival - 2022-07-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival - 2022-07-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival - 2022-07-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival - 2022-07-10 10:00:00 ical
Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Friday

July 1, 2022

Saturday

July 2, 2022

Sunday

July 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix