Musicians of the Cleveland Orchestra @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Enjoy a concert of chamber music, performed by a quintet of musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra, featuring violinist Isabel Trautwein and other members of ‘the best band in the land.’

Experience this quintet with intimate performances by Jessica Lee and Isabel Trautwein on violin, special guest Eric Wong of the Cavani Quartet on viola, Tanya Ell-Woolfrey on cello, and Robert Woolfrey on clarinet.

Isabel Trautwein has been a member of the first violin section of The Cleveland Orchestra since September 2002. Previously, she was Principal Second Violinist of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Concertmaster of the New World Symphony in Miami, member of the Houston Symphony and the Naumburg-award-winning Pacifica String Quartet. Ms. Trautwein has appeared as soloist with the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, CSU Symphony orchestra, Cleveland Philharmonic and the Cleveland Women’s Orchestra.

Since 2005, Ms. Trautwein has been Artistic Director of the HeightsArts “Close Encounters” chamber music series in Cleveland and has initiated over 45 concerts with faculty members from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Cleveland Orchestra players in unusual venues around Cleveland.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome!

What can I bring to the event?

We ask that patrons do not bring food or beverages to this event.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

We accept tickets in the following forms: printed, digital, or confirmation emails. Please make sure to have one of the prior mentioned for ease of entrance.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Ticket purchases are transferable.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends?

This is acceptable as long as the individual attending has a printed ticket, digital ticket, or confirmation email for proof of purchase.

Happy Days Lodge is a physical/mobility accessible venue.