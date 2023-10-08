The Mystery of the Class of '57

The Pillsboro Possums’ unbeaten record fell last night when we were stung by the Honeydale Hornets in a devastating loss, 42-6. But considering the tragic death of Steve Haskell, the Possums’ star quarterback and Senior Class President, the outcome was inevitable.

Earlier that day, the Pep Rally was interrupted during the presentation of the team when it became obvious that Mr. Haskell was missing. Just then a scream was heard from the Natatorium and “Frankie” Jones came running, dripping wet, into the Pep Rally.

“Steve Haskell is at the bottom of the pool and I think he’s dead!!”