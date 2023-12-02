The Mystery Experience

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration yes

We've received a package in the mail with a compelling mystery inside.

Using objects, clues, puzzles, and the power of observation, we must make sense of what is in front of us.

Put your deduction skills to the test as we may find additional clues using websites to research character profiles, locations, and much more.

Part story, part game, all interactive — join us for an afternoon of fun!

