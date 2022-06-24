Kick off the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health with the National Interstate 1 Mile on Friday night! The 8k will be held on Saturday, and the course highlights The University of Akron’s campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron.
National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile
to
University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304
Friday
-
