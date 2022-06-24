National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile

University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304

Kick off the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health with the National Interstate 1 Mile on Friday night! The 8k will be held on Saturday, and the course highlights The University of Akron’s campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron.

Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Health & Wellness
