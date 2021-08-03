Akron participates in the 38th annual National Night Out, which promotes police-community relations and community relationships. Events are hosted at Joy Park Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m., Firestone Park Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Ed Davis Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m. and Summit Lake Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. downtownakron.com