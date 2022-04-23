This weekend of programs will highlight the rich histories and cultures of Native peoples from our region and the state of Ohio, both past and present. Join cultural educators from the Seneca, Shawnee and Onondaga nations for engaging and informative stories, presentations, and demonstrations and learn more about the history and archaeology of the Cuyahoga Valley.
Native American Cultural Weekend
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
