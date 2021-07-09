Native American History- Farm Friday

to

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

Visit Mutton Hill for the Farm Friday "A River Through Time" program, which teaches students in preschool through middle school about artifacts thousands of years old. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Free. summithistory.org

Info

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Native American History- Farm Friday - 2021-07-09 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native American History- Farm Friday - 2021-07-09 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native American History- Farm Friday - 2021-07-09 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native American History- Farm Friday - 2021-07-09 10:30:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 24, 2021

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required