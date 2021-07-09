Visit Mutton Hill for the Farm Friday "A River Through Time" program, which teaches students in preschool through middle school about artifacts thousands of years old. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Free. summithistory.org
Native American History- Farm Friday
to
The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
