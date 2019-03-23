Natural Living on a Budget

Artisan Coffee 662 Canton Road , Akron, Ohio 44312

Fact or myth: living a natural lifestyle is expensive and time consuming.

MYTH! Sis. Bro. You can live a life free of chemicals easily, without breaking the bank. During class, I'm going to debunk this myth and show you exactly how I live a natural lifestyle with essential oils and other natural products you can find at the grocery store - all on a budget!

Class fee is $5 and includes:

-Essential oil education

-DIY demonstrations

-Samples

Class will be held March 23, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at:

Artisan Coffee

662 Canton Rd.

Akron, OH 44312

Please arrive promptly to claim your seat and grab food and drinks before class begins.

Space is limited - register on Eventbrite today!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/natural-living-on-a-budget-tickets-57720415316

Keep up with the event with updates on our Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/312034059513607/

Info

Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
