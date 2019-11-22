Nature Crafting for Adults: Pie Basket

Weave a pie basket to display your favorite holiday pie. When done, it should fit a 9-inch pie plate. Bring a flat-head screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, towel and 2-gallon bucket. Beginner skill level. Registration begins Nov. 4. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Noon-6 p.m. $30. To register, visit 330tix.com.