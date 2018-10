× Expand Doug Dawes

Join a naturalist-artist for this entertaining lesson in nature drawing. Bring a sketchbook, pencil and a sense of humor. Beginners are welcome. Registration begins Oct. 9. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org