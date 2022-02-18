NBA JAM Themed Bar and Arcade

Just in time for NBA All-Star 2022 - we’re dusting off the SNES and throwing it back to 1993!

Michelob ULTRA, the official beer of the NBA, is bringing all the nostalgia to the league’s 75th anniversary with a fire partnership with NBA JAM and some of the ‘90s most legendary people - DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, and original NBA JAM players Clyde Drexler, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy.

To encourage everyone to ‘Enjoy It Like It’s 1993’ - the year NBA JAM came to the masses - the superior light beer is on the ready to take fans on a joyful journey through the ‘90s:

In Cleveland, ‘Boom Shaka Lakas’, ULTRA is popping up a retro 90s barcade where fans can portal to the 90s with musical performances, appearances from original NBA JAM players, a “Drop Shop” and unlimited NBA JAM arcade plays.

An epic 90-designed website -- EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com -- home to an NBA JAM ‘Time Capsule Collection’ along with exclusive items for fans to purchase throughout NBA All-Star 2022 - from a custom chain made by TRAXNY to ultra-limited merch and an ULTRA limited NBA JAM arcade.

Everyone can get in the game by tweeting a selfie to @MichelobULTRA using #ULTRAJAM, fan photos will be transformed into their own individual 16-bit avatar inspired by the game itself.