Experience the feel of Neil as Allynn unveils the story of Diamond’s life through Neil’s own songs from the ‘60s through today while weaving through his own comedic career change from an international top 10 Elvis, to Neil Diamond.
Neil Diamond Tribute by Keith Allynn
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Friday
Theater & DanceThrough His I
Events in The 330 Hudson EventsHudson Sidewalk Sale
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe 2019 8x10 TheatreFest
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby
Saturday
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatAfrican American Festival
Charity & FundraisersWigs for Kids Day 2019, Cleveland 5K + 1 Mile
Charity & FundraisersOperation Impact
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That720 Street Market and Music Fair
Sunday
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesHale Farm & Village Car Meet
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatHale Farm & Village Car Meet
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyFrom the Ground Up!
Theater & DanceThrough His I
Monday
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAdventures in Art Materials: Exploring Clay to Splatter & Beyond
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
Tuesday
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
Wednesday
Kids & FamilySPIDEY!
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
Thursday
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
