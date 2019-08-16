Neil Diamond Tribute by Keith Allynn

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Experience the feel of Neil as Allynn unveils the story of Diamond’s life through Neil’s own songs from the ‘60s through today while weaving through his own comedic career change from an international top 10 Elvis, to Neil Diamond.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
