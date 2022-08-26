The Neverending Story (Atreyu and the Great Quest) Adapted by David S. Craig. Based upon the novel by Michael Ende. August 26-28, September 2-3, 2022 Tickets $15.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org/neverendingstory
The Neverending Story (Atreyu and the Great Quest)
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
Theater & Dance
