Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

The Neverending Story (Atreyu and the Great Quest) Adapted by David S. Craig. Based upon the novel by Michael Ende. August 26-28, September 2-3, 2022 Tickets $15.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org/neverendingstory

Theater & Dance
3306207314
