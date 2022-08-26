Neverending Story

The Neverending Story (Atreyu and the Great Quest) Adapted by David S. Craig. Based upon the novel by Michael Ende. August 26-28, September 2-3, 2022 Tickets $15.00 and can be purchased and reserved seating online at www.thewrp.org

TITLE: The Neverending Story (Atreyu and the Great Quest)

BY: Adapted by David S. Craig. Based upon the novel by Michael Ende

VENUE AND ADDRESS: 3326 Everett Road, Bath, Ohio 44268

RUN DATES: August 26-28, September 2-3, 2022

TIMES OF SHOWS: Fridays and Saturdays 7.30 PM – Sundays at 2:00PM

TICKETS: $15.00

BOX OFFICE: 330-620-7314

WEB: www.thewrp.org

