New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

We’ve combined the humor of Jeff Allen and the amazing music of Southern Raised to wrap the old year and break into 2020. Jeff Allen’s humor is clean, hilarious, and inspirational and the sibling band known as Southern Raised delights audiences of all ages with their musical abilities and wonderful harmony.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
