New Year's Eve Rainbow Ball

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come out for an amazing way to ring in the New Year with pride, dancing, live music, open bar, appetizers and your favorite drag queens, including Cherry Veneer and Alejandra J-Love. This event is a benefit for Akron Pride Festival. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $100-$125. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
