New York Times bestselling author Michael Roizen, Author of The Great Age Reboot

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with bestselling author and Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Michael Roizen, who will discuss his latest book, The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow. In this groundbreaking narrative, Roizen reveals how current science and technology will revolutionize our ability to live longer, younger, and better. Publishers Weekly states, “Those looking to keep some pep in their step will find plenty to chew on.”