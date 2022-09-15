Newsweek International Senior Editor Andrew Nagorski, Author of Saving Freud

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Newsweek International Senior Editor Andrew Nagorski, who will discuss his book, Saving Freud: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom. Publishers Weekly enthuses, “Sigmund Freud’s vibrant life in Vienna and narrow escape from the Gestapo are recounted in this entertaining history…. An invigorating look at a lesser-known chapter of Freud’s well-documented life.”

In March 1938, German soldiers crossed the border into Austria and Hitler absorbed the country into the Third Reich. Anticipating these events, many Jews had fled Austria, but the most famous Austrian Jew remained in Vienna, where he had lived since early childhood. Sigmund Freud was eighty-one years old, ill with cancer, and still unconvinced that his life was in danger. Saving Freud is the story of how this remarkable collection of people finally succeeded in coaxing Freud, a man who seemingly knew the human mind better than anyone else, to emerge from his deep state of denial about the looming catastrophe, allowing them to extricate him and his family from Austria so that they could settle in London. There Freud would live out the remaining sixteen months of his life in freedom.

Andrew Nagorski is a senior editor at Newsweek International. He was Berlin bureau chief from 1996 to 1999 and Bonn bureau chief from 1985 to 1988. The winner of two Overseas Press Club awards, he has also reported from Moscow, Warsaw, Rome, and Hong Kong. He is the author of several books, including the bestseller Last Stop Vienna, Reluctant Farewell, and The Birth of Freedom.

Copies of Saving Freud will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.