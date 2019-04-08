Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE

to Google Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This tour marks the Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer’s first performances in North America since Pink Floyd’s July 18, 1994 concert at Giants Stadium in New Jersey as part of the Division Bell Tour. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $52-$102. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets presented by WONE - 2019-04-08 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail