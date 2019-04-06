Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling

This year’s theme celebrates the disco era, so break out those bellbottoms, spend some quality time with Tony Manero's family, and get ready to hustle! Enjoy a strolling dinner, karaoke, silent auction and dancing under the biggest mirror ball on the Civic stage. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $125. akroncivic.com