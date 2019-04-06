Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling

to Google Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This year’s theme celebrates the disco era, so break out those bellbottoms, spend some quality time with Tony Manero's family, and get ready to hustle! Enjoy a strolling dinner, karaoke, silent auction and dancing under the biggest mirror ball on the Civic stage. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $125. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Night Fever: The Civic’s annual Spring Fling - 2019-04-06 18:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail