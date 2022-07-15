Come spend an evening in a unique atmosphere shopping Flea Market finds and enjoying food truck fare! We will also have a live auction courtesy of Kiko Auctions! All indoor shops will also be open for your shopping pleasure. Sell with us at our Hartville Night Flea & Auction! All vendor spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis starting as early as 3pm Friday afternoon. All vendors are welcome to sell within our outdoor vending rules & regulations that can be found at the link below. Rules and Regulations:

– Pavilion spaces will be $15

– Blacktop spaces will be $10

– If the are a Friday reserved vendor, then their cost will be $5 Daytime market vendors, if staying for the night flea, will just remain in their spot.

We will not be doing any reservations ahead of time.