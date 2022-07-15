Night Flea & Auction

to

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Come spend an evening in a unique atmosphere shopping Flea Market finds and enjoying food truck fare! We will also have a live auction courtesy of Kiko Auctions! All indoor shops will also be open for your shopping pleasure. Sell with us at our Hartville Night Flea & Auction! All vendor spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis starting as early as 3pm Friday afternoon. All vendors are welcome to sell within our outdoor vending rules & regulations that can be found at the link below. Rules and Regulations:

– Pavilion spaces will be $15

– Blacktop spaces will be $10

– If the are a Friday reserved vendor, then their cost will be $5 Daytime market vendors, if staying for the night flea, will just remain in their spot.

We will not be doing any reservations ahead of time.

Info

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Akron Life in Cleveland
3308779860
to
Google Calendar - Night Flea & Auction - 2022-07-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Night Flea & Auction - 2022-07-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Night Flea & Auction - 2022-07-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Night Flea & Auction - 2022-07-15 17:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Saturday

April 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix