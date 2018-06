Night Out with an Artist: Jasper Johns

Create like the masters, learn techniques and a touch of art history, then leave with your own interpretation of their particular style. This session features American painter, sculptor and printmaker Jasper Johns. Just in time for the 4th of July, learn about the man, encaustic paint and his American flags. Price of admission includes one drink ticket and all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com