Enjoy a gallery tour of the museum, hear world renowned composer Jake Heggie speak and then enjoy a concert of his songs.

5:30 p.m. | Gallery tour

6:30 p.m. | Jake Heggie pre-concert lecture

7:00 p.m. | Concert

Performers:

Hana Chu, piano

Jessica Crowell, soprano

Melissa Davis, soprano

Denise Milner-Howell, mezzo-soprano

William Brian Thornton, cello

Lara Troyer, soprano

Patrick Wickliffe, piano

Cynthia Skelly-Wohlschlager, mezzo-soprano

Jerry Wong, piano