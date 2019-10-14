Nominations Being Accepted for $36,000 Teen Changemakers Awards

The Helen Diller Family Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, a program that recognizes up to 15 Jewish teens annually with $36,000 each for exceptional leadership and impact in volunteer projects that make the world a better place. Teachers, Civic Leaders, Teen Mentors —anyone interested in nominating a teen, or any teen interested in applying—can visit www.dillerteenawards.org to begin the nomination/application process. The deadline for nominations is December 18, 2019 and the deadline for applications is January 8, 2020. Self-identified Jewish teens who are 13 to 19 years old as of January 8, 2020 are eligible. Teens who have applied in the past are also eligible to reapply.