Nominations Being Accepted for $36,000 Teen Changemakers Awards

City of Akron Akron, Ohio

The Helen Diller Family Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, a program that recognizes up to 15 Jewish teens annually with $36,000 each for exceptional leadership and impact in volunteer projects that make the world a better place. Teachers, Civic Leaders, Teen Mentors —anyone interested in nominating a teen, or any teen interested in applying—can visit www.dillerteenawards.org to begin the nomination/application process. The deadline for nominations is December 18, 2019 and the deadline for applications is January 8, 2020. Self-identified Jewish teens who are 13 to 19 years old as of January 8, 2020 are eligible. Teens who have applied in the past are also eligible to reapply.

City of Akron Akron, Ohio View Map
