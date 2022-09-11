As we return to in-person events, we have taken the exciting step of combining our two largest walks (Akron and Cleveland) to create one big Northeast Ohio Walk. This event brings together more people than ever before in an outdoor festival-style atmosphere!

If you are not quite ready to join us in-person, have no fear - you can still participate! We will incorporate a virtual component to our 2022 Walks so that everyone can be included in a way that feels comfortable, safe, and fun!

Thank you to all of our walkers, both in-person and virtual. You truly lead the movement. We hope you continue to show support for the cause and join us this year. Let's continue to do "Whatever it takes" to defeat ALS!

Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families on a local level. Through education, support groups, and access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families.

We are here to help you with any of your Walk needs! Call our office at 216-592-2572 or contact Jessica Weisensell, Events Manager at Jessica@alsaohio.org or 216-867-1261.

Northeast Ohio Walk to Defeat ALS

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Beacon Place, Independence, OH

Registration: 9:30 AM

Walk Starts: 11 AM