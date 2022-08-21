Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine’s Summer Wedding Showcase

Country Club of Hudson 2155 Middleton Road , Akron, Ohio 44236

Watch a fashion show of the latest trends, taste the most amazing delicacies and plan your wedding all in one day! Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northeast-ohio-weddings-magazines-summer-wedding-showcase-tickets-337465326877?aff=erelexpmlt

Bridal, Events in The 330, Hudson Events
3307146261
