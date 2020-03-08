The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase

Google Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00

Crocker Park 159 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, Ohio 44145

Plan your entire wedding in one place at this upscale wedding show, filled with Northeast Ohio's best and most unique vendors.

About this Event

The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase is filled with educational opportunities, from experiencing the latest fashions on the runway before they hit the stores to tasting amazing food from the regions best bakers and caterers to learning wedding tips like how to pin on a boutonniere that will stay the whole day or how to pose for your wedding pictures to look your best.

The first 50 people to register will receive swag bags full of gifts from our vendors. VIP Seating and Swag is also available.

Info

Crocker Park 159 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, Ohio 44145 View Map
Bridal
3307146261
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Northeast Ohio Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase - 2020-03-08 12:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser