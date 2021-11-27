Small Business Saturday

Cuyahoga Falls River Square 2805 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

The City of Cuyahoga Falls will host a string of holiday festivities, starting with an all-day event for Small Business Saturday. Grab a cup of coffee or hot cocoa from Asterisk Coffee Bar and stroll down Front Street while taking advantage of several holiday sales and supporting the small businesses of the downtown community. 

Pop-up vendors will be located throughout Downtown Cuyahoga Falls in stores and other commercial spaces. Enjoy sweets, flowers, hot sauce, jewelry, body products and art. Visit the pavilion downtown for more information. Cuyahoga Falls River Square, 2805 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. downtowncf.com/shoplocal

