Nu Deco is a creative powerhouse with orchestral transformations of the works of Aretha Franklin, Queen and Daft Punk or multidisciplinary reimaginations of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Bach’s Toccata and Fugue. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49. tuesdaymusical.org
Nu Deco Ensemble
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
