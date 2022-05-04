Nu Deco Ensemble

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Nu Deco is a creative powerhouse with orchestral transformations of the works of Aretha Franklin, Queen and Daft Punk or multidisciplinary reimaginations of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Bach’s Toccata and Fugue. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Nu Deco Ensemble - 2022-05-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nu Deco Ensemble - 2022-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nu Deco Ensemble - 2022-05-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nu Deco Ensemble - 2022-05-04 19:30:00 ical

Tags

330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Saturday

April 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix