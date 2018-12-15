The Nutcracker Ballet

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Celebrate the holiday season at the Ohio Star Theater as the Holmes County Center for the Arts presents the beloved classic, The Nutcracker. This timeless ballet will whisk you off on an adventure through the imagination of a young girl. Enjoy The Nutcracker, brought to life by local entertainers.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Theater & Dance
855-344-7547
