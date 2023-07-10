Occupational Wellness Panel

Calling all professionals!

Are you looking for ways to improve your occupational wellness?

If so, join us for our upcoming virtual event featuring four industry-leading experts:

-Lori Pieper, Inner Joy Coach will teach you how to tap into the wisdom of your body when making life decisions.

-Annette Garsteck, Career Reinvention Coach will help you develop your professional presence and communicate more effectively at work.

-Jen Potter, Serial Entrepreneur | Venture Builder | Speaker will share her time blocking, scheduling, and boundary-setting strategies for business owners.

-Kim Laughlin, Owner will discuss the importance of communication in the workplace and how to create a more positive and productive work environment.

This virtual event is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to improve their overall health and well-being, both personally and professionally.

Here are some benefits of addressing your occupational wellness, especially in the post-pandemic world:

-Increased productivity

-Improved mental and physical health

-Reduced stress levels

-Increased job satisfaction

-Reduced absenteeism and turnover

Each panelist will also be sharing a Freemium gift for all who register.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry and take your occupational wellness to the next level!

