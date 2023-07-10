Occupational Wellness Panel
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Calling all professionals!
Are you looking for ways to improve your occupational wellness?
If so, join us for our upcoming virtual event featuring four industry-leading experts:
-Lori Pieper, Inner Joy Coach will teach you how to tap into the wisdom of your body when making life decisions.
-Annette Garsteck, Career Reinvention Coach will help you develop your professional presence and communicate more effectively at work.
-Jen Potter, Serial Entrepreneur | Venture Builder | Speaker will share her time blocking, scheduling, and boundary-setting strategies for business owners.
-Kim Laughlin, Owner will discuss the importance of communication in the workplace and how to create a more positive and productive work environment.
This virtual event is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to improve their overall health and well-being, both personally and professionally.
Here are some benefits of addressing your occupational wellness, especially in the post-pandemic world:
-Increased productivity
-Improved mental and physical health
-Reduced stress levels
-Increased job satisfaction
-Reduced absenteeism and turnover
Each panelist will also be sharing a Freemium gift for all who register.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry and take your occupational wellness to the next level!