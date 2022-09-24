Oddmall: Hallowondrous

Tadmor Shrine 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319

It’s the HALLOWEEN edition of Oddmall. Dozens upon dozens of fantastic artists and vendors mob the scene at Tadmore Shrine. There’s a HAUNTED HAY RIDE, live entertainment, trick or treating, some really incredible artists, monsters, makeup and way, way more.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Costume Party
