It’s the HALLOWEEN edition of Oddmall. Dozens upon dozens of fantastic artists and vendors mob the scene at Tadmore Shrine. There’s a HAUNTED HAY RIDE, live entertainment, trick or treating, some really incredible artists, monsters, makeup and way, way more.
Oddmall: Hallowondrous
Tadmor Shrine 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Costume Party
