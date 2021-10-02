Oddmall: The Great Grassman Gathering

Kenmore Boulevard Historic District Kenmore Boulevard between 13th Street and 16th Street, Kenmore, Ohio

Oddmall, an exhibition of art, crafts, antiques, music and more, lines Kenmore Boulevard with dozens of vendors during this block party. Kenmore Boulevard, Akron. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free, $5 donation suggested. oddmall.info

