Ode to Otters

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

5/26 Ode to Otters  If you love North American river otters, you’ll want to join the Akron Zoo for this brand-new event. Celebrate World Otter Day with a delicious breakfast buffet, crafts, cookie decorating, keeper talks and special training sessions with playful river otters. Registration is required. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8-10 a.m. $16-$29. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
