5/26 Ode to Otters If you love North American river otters, you’ll want to join the Akron Zoo for this brand-new event. Celebrate World Otter Day with a delicious breakfast buffet, crafts, cookie decorating, keeper talks and special training sessions with playful river otters. Registration is required. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8-10 a.m. $16-$29. akronzoo.org
Ode to Otters
Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Royale
-
Thursday
-
Food & DrinkCoreLife Eatery Grand Opening
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Costume Party Food & DrinkAn Evening with Ewe
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Scott Paris
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesOde to Otters
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & FamilyFairy Days at Heritage Farms
-
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenSip and Create: Custom Pillowcase
-
Sunday
-
Outdoor ActivitiesAnna Dean Farm 28th Walking Tour
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & FamilyFairy Days at Heritage Farms
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & Readings Theater & DanceTaking A Knee
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-