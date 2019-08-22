Ohio Bioscience Networking Social

Join BioOhio for a fun networking social in Akron, Ohio! This event brings the region's bioscience players together for networking, talking shop, and getting to know one another in a casual atmosphere.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres for all guests; 1 drink ticket for BioOhio members, and that includes employees of member organizations. Cash bar for non-members.

Thank you to sponsor Skoda Minotti for their support.

This event follows the BioOhio FDA MedTech Regulatory Forum taking place at Bounce Innovation Hub. Click here to more information.