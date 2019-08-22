Ohio Bioscience Networking Social

to Google Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00

Missing Falls Brewery 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331

Join BioOhio for a fun networking social in Akron, Ohio! This event brings the region's bioscience players together for networking, talking shop, and getting to know one another in a casual atmosphere.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres for all guests; 1 drink ticket for BioOhio members, and that includes employees of member organizations. Cash bar for non-members.

Thank you to sponsor Skoda Minotti for their support.

This event follows the BioOhio FDA MedTech Regulatory Forum taking place at Bounce Innovation Hub. Click here to more information.

Info

Missing Falls Brewery 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331 View Map
Business & Career
6146753686
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Bioscience Networking Social - 2019-08-22 16:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail