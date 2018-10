× Expand Tylar Sutton

A pageant made to be accessible and empowering for girls and women with disabilities. What began as a simple idea has grown into a nonprofit organization that provides multiple platforms through which girls and women with disabilities share their stories and widen the definitions of femininity and disability. Springfield High School, 1880 Canton Road, Akron. 4 p.m. $10. For details, visit oh.missamazing.org.