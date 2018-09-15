Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Shakesbeer”

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Sit back and enjoy a pint with OSF, literally. The actors will be drinking right along with you. "Tip" your favorite actor and they will take a sip--and the money raised helps support Ohio Shakes education programs. OSF will present a less-family-friendly version of their very first original script, “Robin Hood: An Adventure, with Music.” Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. ohioshakespeare.com

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
