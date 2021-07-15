Ohio Shakespeare Festival: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy while picnicking at the Lagoon area of the estate. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Greenshow 7:30 p.m., performance 8 p.m. $15 students, $30 general admission. ohioshakespearefestival.com

Theater & Dance
