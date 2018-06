× Expand Scott Custer

Through 7/15 Ohio Shakespeare Festival “Romeo & Juliet”

Watch Shakespeare’s classic tale of young romance and dazzling swordplay performed outdoors. This ageless and fresh production is sure to remind us all that “Romeo & Juliet” is one of Shakespeare's most engaging comedies, right up until that fated moment when tragedy strikes. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.