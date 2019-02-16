Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega

to Google Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Join us for a Valentine's Day Event as we welcome Fernando Ortega, one of Christian music’s most respected artists to the Ohio Star Theater. His works encompass modern hymns, liturgical songs, and Inspirational and praise & worship favorites, in a career spanning more than 25 years.

Info
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ohio Star Theater Concert: Fernando Ortega - 2019-02-16 19:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Sunday

October 14, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Monday

October 15, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail